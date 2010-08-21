LG Vows To Kill Apple: "Our Tablet Will Be Better Than The iPad"

Smashing the iPad!

Photo: YouTube

LG’s VP of Marketing just threw out a big fat claim about the company’s future tablet.Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Chang Ma boasted, “Our tablet will be better than the iPad,” because it will have, “high-end features and new benefits,” and be “surprisingly productive.”



We’re highly sceptical of Ma’s claim for a number of reasons, but one big red flag is that he says it’s coming the fourth quarter of this year. The LG tablet will be running on Android, which apparently isn’t ready to scale up to tablet size.

Motorola is reportedly delaying its tablet to wait for Android 3.0, which won’t be ready until the start of next year. Maybe at that point LG could produce a tablet better than the iPad. (It’s a big maybe, since it doesn’t create killer smartphones.)

But if LG plans on rolling out a tablet based on a subpar OS not ready for tablet sized computing, then we’re OK with saying it’s silly to think an LG tablet is going to be better than the iPad.

