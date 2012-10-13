Here's A Good Idea Of What To Expect From Google's New Smartphone

Steve Kovach

It’s all but confirmed that LG will make Google’s next Nexus flagship phone this year.

Most expect it to be a variant of LG’s Optimus G Android phone, which LG announced a few weeks ago. 

So, what’s so special about the Optimus G? Here’s a (weird) video that Android And Me discovered that shows off some of the phone’s features. It’ll give you a good idea of what to expect when Google launches its own version on a few weeks.

