Here's A Good Idea Of What To Expect From Google's New Smartphone

It’s all but confirmed that LG will make Google’s next Nexus flagship phone this year.



Most expect it to be a variant of LG’s Optimus G Android phone, which LG announced a few weeks ago.

So, what’s so special about the Optimus G? Here’s a (weird) video that Android And Me discovered that shows off some of the phone’s features. It’ll give you a good idea of what to expect when Google launches its own version on a few weeks.

