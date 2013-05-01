Here Comes Another Super-Powerful, Big-Screen Android Phone

LG will launch its latest Android phone, the Optimus G Pro, on AT&T for $199.99 with a two-year contract. It goes on sale May 10.
The phone is a beast.
It has a sharp 5.5-inch screen that can play full 1080p HD video, something the iPhone can’t do.
For comparison’s sake, the Samsung Galaxy S4 has a 5-inch screen and the iPhone 5 has a 4-inch screen.
The Optimus G Pro also has a 13 megapixel camera, a large battery, and comes with 32 GB of storage on the cheapest model. (You can add more storage with an SD card.)
We’ll have a full review of the phone for you in a few days.
