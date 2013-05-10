VIDEO REVIEW: LG's New Giant Android Phone

LG just released its first device in the phablet category. (That is, a phone that’s so big it’s blurs the distinction between phone and tablet.) It’s called the LG Optimus G Pro.



There’s not a lot of competition, but the Optimus G Pro is the best phone you can buy in the size. You can read the full written review here, and watch a quick video review below.



