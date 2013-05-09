Check Out The Best Features In LG's Newest Giant Android Phone

Steve Kovach
lg optimus g pro app icons

LG’s newest phone is a giant –– the 5.5-inch Optimus G Pro. 

It has a lot of powerful specs under the hood, plus a really sharp screen that can play full HD video. It’s the best device you can buy in the phablet (part phone, part tablet) category and you can get it for $200 from AT&T.

You can read the full review of the Optimus G Pro right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.

The LG Optimus G Pro is a giant Android phone with a 5.5-inch display.

The resolution is very sharp. It even has a higher resolution than the iPhone 5. It can also play full 1080p HD video.

Here's a look at the 13 MP camera.

And here's the front-facing camera used for video chats.

Since the screen is so big, you can use the Optimus G Pros sideways like a tablet.

The camera app has a unique mode that lets you record video using the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Here's a look at the notifications centre, which also contains some basic settings.

By pressing a button on the top left of the phone, you can access this toolbar that lets you annotate images on the screen.

You can then share your annotations through email, Facebook, and other apps or services.

You can buy this optional cover for $50.

The cover snaps on the back.

The back cover comes off to reveal the battery, SIM card slot, and SD card slot for extra storage.

This is where you insert a SD card to add extra storage to the Optimus G Pro.

The battery is huge and can last all day with plenty of power to spare.

LG borrowed heavily from Samsung's Galaxy Note II design.

Here's the Optimus G Pro next to the iPhone 5. The iPhone 5 has a 4-inch screen and the Optimus has a 5.5-inch screen.

Here's the Optimus G Pro next to Samsung's new Galaxy S4, which has a 5-inch screen.

