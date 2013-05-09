Check Out The Best Features In LG's Newest Giant Android Phone

LG’s newest phone is a giant –– the 5.5-inch Optimus G Pro.



It has a lot of powerful specs under the hood, plus a really sharp screen that can play full HD video. It’s the best device you can buy in the phablet (part phone, part tablet) category and you can get it for $200 from AT&T.

You can read the full review of the Optimus G Pro right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.

