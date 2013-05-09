Check Out The Best Features In LG's Newest Giant Android Phone

LG’s newest phone is a giant –– the 5.5-inch Optimus G Pro.
It has a lot of powerful specs under the hood, plus a really sharp screen that can play full HD video. It’s the best device you can buy in the phablet (part phone, part tablet) category and you can get it for $200 from AT&T.
You can read the full review of the Optimus G Pro right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.
The resolution is very sharp. It even has a higher resolution than the iPhone 5. It can also play full 1080p HD video.
The camera app has a unique mode that lets you record video using the front and rear cameras at the same time.
By pressing a button on the top left of the phone, you can access this toolbar that lets you annotate images on the screen.
Here's the Optimus G Pro next to the iPhone 5. The iPhone 5 has a 4-inch screen and the Optimus has a 5.5-inch screen.
