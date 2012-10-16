There's An Incredible New Android Phone Coming To AT&T, But Don't Buy It Yet

Photo: LG

AT&T announced today that it will sell LG’s new Android phone, the Optimus G, starting November 2 for $200 with a two-year contract.But don’t buy it yet.



Assuming the rumours are true, and we have every reason to believe they are, LG and Google are working together to make a Nexus-branded version of the Optimus G. That means it’ll run a clean version of Android without the heavy software modifications from LG and useless apps from AT&T.

Nexus phones provide the best Android experience and get software updates directly from Google well before other Android phones. AT&T and LG will accept pre-orders for the Optimus G starting Tuesday, but we suggest waiting until after October 29 to make your decision. That’s the day Google is expected to formally announce its new lineup of Nexus phones.

The Optimus G is an impressive device, at least on paper, so we’re curious to see what Google can do with it.

