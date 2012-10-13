Google's New Smartphone Has Already Been Reviewed And It's Not Even Out Yet

Photo: Onliner

Google isn’t expected to formally announce its new smartphone from LG until October 29, but the Belarus-based site Onliner already has a leaked prototype of the device. And they reviewed it.



Keep in mind that although it seems very likely this is the device Google will launch soon, it’s not a final product, and therefore not worthy of a thorough review.

But Onliner’s writeup provides a clear picture of what Google’s new flagship smartphone will be like.

Here are a few key points from the review:

The phone only has 8 GB of storage, which is half what most phones offer. (The cheapest iPhone 5 has 16 GB of storage.)

The design is nearly identical to last year’s Galaxy Nexus, which was made by Samsung. But LG’s Nexus is a little wider and thinner.

The back cover is smooth and scratch resistant. You can’t remove the cover to switch out the battery like you can on many Android phones.

The screen quality is amazing (no specifics on resolution), and it’s very responsive to touch.

There were a few software glitches, but that’s to be expected as the device wasn’t running the final version of Google’s Android software.

If you want to read the rest of the review, keep in mind it’s written in Russian. We suggest using Google Chrome, which has Google Translate built in. Click here to check out Onliner’s review of the new LG Nexus phone >

