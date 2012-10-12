Here Are The Best Leaked Photos Yet Of Google's New Smartphone

We must be getting close to Google’s new Nexus smartphone launch, because we’re seeing new leaks every day.



The latest photos come from a Belarus-based site called Onliner, which we found on The Verge. It seems like they got their hands on Google’s new Nexus phone a bit early. And these are the clearest photos of the new Nexus we’ve seen yet.

So far, we know the new Nexus will be made by LG and feature some very impressive specs under the hood. There’s also a possibility other manufacturers like Samsung, HTC, and Sony will make Nexus-branded devices in time for the holidays.

We included a few photos of the LG Nexus below. You can head to Onliner for even more >

The LG Nexus phone (left) with the iPhone 5 (right).

Photo: Onliner

Photo: Onliner

Photo: Onliner





