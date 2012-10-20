Google's Next Smartphone Leaks Again On Twitter And The Specs Sound Pretty Amazing

Photo: @evleaks

Google’s new smartphone, the so-called LG Nexus 4, leaked again today, this time on the Twitter account @evleaks[email protected] has been accurate with mobile leaks in the past, so we believe this is the real deal. The account says the LG phone will have a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 4.7-inch screen, 8 MP camera, and measure 9.1 mm thick.



Those are some impressive hardware specs.

Google sent out press invites this week to an Android event on October 29, so we’re expecting a formal announcement then. There are also rumours Google will announce Nexus-branded smartphones from Sony, Samsung, and HTC along with a new $99 tablet.

