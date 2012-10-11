Google's Next Smartphone Could Be Announced In A Few Weeks

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google will announce its new flagship Android phone on October 29, according to a report by the French news site Le Figaro.As has been rumoured before, LG will make the phone, the latest addition to Google’s “Nexus” line of smartphones and tablets. There are also rumours that Google will partner with Sony, HTC, and Samsung to make other Nexus phones this year.



LG’s Nexus phone, which could be called the LG Nexus 4, is expected to launch in mid-November.

We’re not sure how credible Le Figaro is with these kind of reports, but it’s being passed around a lot of Android blogs, so it’s worth mentioning.

