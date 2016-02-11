LG has released a case for a phone that it hasn't announced yet

LG The Quick Cover case for the G5.

LG has released a new phone case, called the Quick Phone Cover, for its flagship G5 phone. The only problem is that the G5 has not been officially announced.

In a press release, LG makes light of the situation but does not explain why it has announced the case 1o days before the company is rumoured to be unveiling the phone itself.

“LG Electronics has introduced a new version of its Quick Cover case, designed specifically for LG’s next-generation flagship smartphone, the LG G5, answering the age old question — what came first, the smartphone or the cover?” the company wrote.

The new case offers a new touch function which lets users take calls and control alarm settings without having to open it. Samsung has a similar case for its Galaxy phones.

LG also talks about the features that are rumoured to be in the G5.

“LG’s signature ‘second screen’ Always-on-Display, rumoured to be a feature in the highly anticipated LG G5, allows users to check the time, date and notifications, all with the Quick Cover closed,” the press release reads.

LG’s smartphone business has been struggling in recent years, with sales growing by 500,000 units in 2015 compared to 2014, according to the company’s year end results.

