LG Is Sending Ads To Samsung And IPhone Users Mocking Their Phones

LG has launched a mobile ad campaign for the G2 which mocks Samsung and iPhone users on their own phones.

Samsung Galaxy owners will see banners asking if they are waiting too long for their phone to load data. Those ads highlight the G2’s 2.26 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, which LG claims is 20% faster. (What the “20% faster processor” is specifically referring to is unclear, and may not be accurate for all models.)

iPhone users are presented with small type asking them if they are having a hard time reading it, because the iPhone’s 4-inch display cannot compare to the G2’s, which is over an inch longer diagonally.

And HTC users will be told they will not have to keep charging their phone as much if they switch.

M&C Saatchi, Stockholm, made the ads.

According to IDC’s Q2 mobile tracking reports released this summer, LG is a distant third behind Apple and leader Samsung in terms of global market share. The G2 Android phone is LG’s strongest attempt yet to catch up. It has received solid performance reviews since its release last month. LG hopes to sell 10 million of them worldwide.

That said, Apple claims to have sold 9 million iPhone 5Ss in its first weekend.

Nokia and Samsung have been bashing Apple all year, but LG’s mobile ads manage to be both as aggressive and direct than recent offerings from their anti-Apple competition with less production value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.