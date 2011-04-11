Someone Is Selling LG's Honeycomb-Powered iPad Wannabe On eBay For $850

Photo: eBay

Someone is selling a brand new, unopened LG G Slate tablet on eBay, about two weeks before it is scheduled to hit stores.So far the bidding is up to $855. That’s a lot to pay for a tablet powered by Honeycomb, an operating system we still think is inferior to the iPad’s. The screen is also a bit smaller than the iPad’s at 8.8 inches.



However, the G Slate will run on T-Mobile’s 4G network, and it’s the first tablet to offer a 3D display. (But unlike Nintendo’s 3DS display you’ll need glasses).

It also has dual rear cameras for taking 3D photos, a low-quality front-facing camera for video chatting, and 32 GB of internal storage.

The G Slate will likely be priced a lot lower than what it’s going for on eBay right now, but if you have cash to burn, bidding closes just before 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 11.

