Here's everything LG's gorgeous new phone can do

LG announced its brand new G5 flagship smartphone on Sunday during its event at MWC in Barcelona.
The G5 signifies a new direction in terms of design for LG. We also see an intriguing new modular feature that makes the G5 a versatile smartphone.
Check out what the G5 can do below:
The LG G5 comes in four different colours. Gold, silver, dark grey, and pink. LG said it's coming out in early April.
The back isn't removable, but you can add a microSD card for expandable storage in the SIM card tray.
A cool new feature is an 'always-on' 5.3-inch screen that lets you glance the time and basic notification information.
You can also swap out the bottoms with different modules that do different things. This is the B&O Play DAC module that plays music in amazing quality.
This is the Cam Plus camera grip module. The dial is for easier zooming and there's a shutter button for greater control over focus and exposure.
Along with the main yellow battery, the camera grip module also comes with an extra built-in battery.
Another cool feature is the dual lens camera. One of the lenses has a wide 135-degree field-of-view with a 8-megapixel sensor and the other has a 78-degree field-of-view with 16 megapixels.
This mode lets you take a picture with all three cameras at once, including the front facing camera.
