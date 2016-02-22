Here's everything LG's gorgeous new phone can do

LG announced its brand new G5 flagship smartphone on Sunday during its event at MWC in Barcelona.

The G5 signifies a new direction in terms of design for LG. We also see an intriguing new modular feature that makes the G5 a versatile smartphone.

Check out what the G5 can do below:

The LG G5 comes in four different colours. Gold, silver, dark grey, and pink. LG said it's coming out in early April. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider And LG gave the G5 a premium aluminium unibody design. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider It looks gorgeous. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The home button is on the back and has a fingerprint sensor. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider LG moved the volume buttons from the back around the home button to the side. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The back isn't removable, but you can add a microSD card for expandable storage in the SIM card tray. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider It features USB-C for fast charging and connecting to computers. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The top and bottom edges are slightly curved. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider A cool new feature is an 'always-on' 5.3-inch screen that lets you glance the time and basic notification information. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider But the most interesting feature is the bottom. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Because it's removable. This lets you swap batteries. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider You can also swap out the bottoms with different modules that do different things. This is the B&O Play DAC module that plays music in amazing quality. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider This is the Cam Plus camera grip module. The dial is for easier zooming and there's a shutter button for greater control over focus and exposure. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Along with the main yellow battery, the camera grip module also comes with an extra built-in battery. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Another cool feature is the dual lens camera. One of the lenses has a wide 135-degree field-of-view with a 8-megapixel sensor and the other has a 78-degree field-of-view with 16 megapixels. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider You can zoom from the wider lens to the narrower lens seamlessly. You can take a picture with both lenses at the same time. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider This mode lets you take a picture with all three cameras at once, including the front facing camera. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider And of course, you get LG's signature manual camera mode for more control over your shots. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

