Here's everything LG's gorgeous new phone can do

Antonio Villas-Boas
LG G5 frontAntonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

LG announced its brand new G5 flagship smartphone on Sunday during its event at MWC in Barcelona.

The G5 signifies a new direction in terms of design for LG. We also see an intriguing new modular feature that makes the G5 a versatile smartphone.

Check out what the G5 can do below:

The LG G5 comes in four different colours. Gold, silver, dark grey, and pink. LG said it's coming out in early April.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

And LG gave the G5 a premium aluminium unibody design.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

It looks gorgeous.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

The home button is on the back and has a fingerprint sensor.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

LG moved the volume buttons from the back around the home button to the side.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

The back isn't removable, but you can add a microSD card for expandable storage in the SIM card tray.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

It features USB-C for fast charging and connecting to computers.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

The top and bottom edges are slightly curved.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

A cool new feature is an 'always-on' 5.3-inch screen that lets you glance the time and basic notification information.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

But the most interesting feature is the bottom.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Because it's removable.

This lets you swap batteries.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

You can also swap out the bottoms with different modules that do different things. This is the B&O Play DAC module that plays music in amazing quality.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

This is the Cam Plus camera grip module. The dial is for easier zooming and there's a shutter button for greater control over focus and exposure.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Along with the main yellow battery, the camera grip module also comes with an extra built-in battery.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Another cool feature is the dual lens camera. One of the lenses has a wide 135-degree field-of-view with a 8-megapixel sensor and the other has a 78-degree field-of-view with 16 megapixels.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

You can zoom from the wider lens to the narrower lens seamlessly.

You can take a picture with both lenses at the same time.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

This mode lets you take a picture with all three cameras at once, including the front facing camera.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

And of course, you get LG's signature manual camera mode for more control over your shots.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

