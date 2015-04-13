LEAKED: This is LG's next big Android phone, the G4

LG has been teasing its next smartphone for weeks, but the company might have accidentally unveiled almost every single detail about the G4 ahead of its unveiling.

LG reportedly embedded the URL for an unfinished promotional website for the G4 within the source code for its G4 teaser page, which notable leaker Evan Blass discovered on Saturday. Blog 9to5Google and The Verge had the chance to view the site before LG took it offline, and The Verge published several images of the phone.

The page, which has since been removed by LG, revealed all of the specifications of the phone as well as several renderings, including ones that show the optional leather backs LG has been hinting at.

The site reiterates exactly what we’ve heard about from previous leaks, including the new user interface that “learns and adapts” to your lifestyle. LG is reportedly calling this Personal Experience.

Again, we see that the phone comes with a 5.5-inch screen with a quad HD screen, a 3,000 mAh removeable battery, and a micro SD card slot. It sounds LG might be promoting the G4’s camera as one of the phone’s standout features, however.

The camera, which is expected to come with a 16-megapixel sensor, comes with a manual shooting mode that lets you control the shutter speed and more. You can also choose to shoot in RAW or JPEG. As is the case with the G3, the G4 comes with a Laser Autofocus camera that supposedly locks on to subjects faster.

It also looks like you’ll be able to swap out the back plates, too, as the photos show the G4 with various leather backs that range in colour from black and brown to baby blue and yellow, as The Verge notes. There also appear to be a few traditional plastic backs to choose from as well.

The leaked site doesn’t mention anything about other specifications such as the phone’s processor, but reportedly leaked test results from earlier this month suggest it may come with a Snapdragon 808 processor and 3GB of memory.

We expect to learn more about the LG G4 on April 28, when the company holds its press event in New York.

