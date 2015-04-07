Here's your first look at some of the features we'll see on LG's next big Android phone, the LG G4

LG/YouTube A screenshot showing the new LG UX 4.0

LG won’t officially unveil the LG G4 until the end of the month, but the company has already given us some information about what to expect.

The company recently announced the new user interface for its phones called the LG UX 4.0, which tells us a lot about the new features we’ll see on LG’s next phone (via 9to5Google).

Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Quick Shot lets you snap a photo even when the phone’s display is turned off by double tapping the Rear Key button on the back of the device.

There are three new camera modes that will be available on the G4: Simple, Basic, and Manual. LG didn’t go into too much detail about how these modes will differ from one another, but did say that Manual will come with “a suite of modules and options for full creative control.”

LG says notifications will get more personal and contextual, too. The software will supposedly be able to analyse your daily routine and interests to deliver really specific notifications. If someone likes to play basketball, for example, the phone may automatically push a weather update that tells you whether or not it’s going to be sunny outside.

The Ringtone ID feature makes a specific ringtone for every caller in your favourite contacts list.

The Gallery app will create albums based on events you’ve attended by looking at the time and location each photo was taken.

The announcement from LG comes after the company already confirmed that the phone will feature a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 resolution screen, just like the LG G3. That would make it one of the sharpest screens on any smartphone to date, packing 538 pixels per inch.

Although LG hasn’t told us too much about the phone’s hardware, a few leaks provide some idea as to what we can expect. Specifications that leaked earlier this month included a 15-megapixel main camera, 7-megapixel front camera, 3GB of memory, and a Snapdragon 808 processor.

Here’s a reportedly leaked photo that shows what the phone may look like inside a case:

Based on these leaked details and LG’s announcement, it sounds like the camera will be a big deal. LG focused on the camera with its last phone, too, saying that its “Laser Autofocus” allowed it to lock on to subjects faster than most other phones.

LG has some tough competition this year, however, now that Samsung has made some significant improvements to the camera and overall design of its latest Galaxy phone.

We expect to learn more on April 28 when LG officially announces the G4. Check out the teaser video from LG below.

