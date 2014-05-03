A New Android Phone Will Have The Sharpest Screen Yet

LG is unveiling its next major smartphone later this month, and it’s expected to have the sharpest screen of any mainstream phone to date.

New photos of the handset have leaked online, providing a closer look at what LG’s upcoming Galaxy S5 rival will probably look like.

The phone will be called the LG G3, aptly named as the successor to the company’s current G2 flagship.

The leaked photos, which were initially published by Korean website Seeko and first discovered by GSMArena, give a pretty solid impression of the G3’s aesthetics.

From what we’ve seen, LG has slightly tweaked the design to include narrower side bezels on the front, which usually make the screen look a bit larger. It also seems as if LG has redesigned its Rear Key controls, which now look a bit more subtle than the G2’s back-mounted buttons.

We don’t know much about the G3, but LG confirmed earlier this month that it will come with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution display.

That’s four times as sharp as a regular HD 720p display. So far, we’ve only seen Chinese phones like the Oppo Find 7 and the Vivo Xplay 3s offer that many pixels.

Samsung is LG’s biggest threat in the Android smartphone market, and both manufacturers have been focused on trying to reinvent the way smartphone displays are made.

This past fall, both Samsung and LG unveiled their first commercially available curved handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Round and LG G Flex.

Now, just as LG is preparing to release its first QHD smartphone, rumours suggest that Samsung will launch a different variant of the Galaxy S5 with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution display.

Although the technology is impressive, the benefits of cramming such a large amount of pixels into a smartphone-sized display are still unclear. Research from DisplayMate has shown that the human eye can barely discern the difference between 720p and 1080p displays on a 5-inch screen.

The LG G3 will launch in July, and we’re expecting to learn more about it later this month at the company’s May 27 press event.

