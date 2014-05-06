Photos Of The Next Major Android Phone That Will Have The Sharpest Screen Ever

Here are some more leaked images of the G3, the new flagship phone coming from LG at the end of the month.

The phone’s screen is said to have the highest resolution ever made for a device of this size. Like other LG phones, the power and volume keys will be on the back, but have been redesigned to make them easier to use. LG will formally introduce the G3 at an event on May 27.

Take a look at the renders leaked by the Twitter account @evleaks:

