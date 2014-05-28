LG's New Android Phone Has The Sharpest Screen Ever

LG just unveiled it’s new smartphone, the LG G3, which the company says has a sharper screen than any other smartphone you can buy in the U.S.

The G3 comes with 5.5-inch 2550 x 1440 quad HD display, meaning its screen is four times as sharp as standard HD.

The unveiling didn’t come as too much of a surprise — nearly every detail about the G3 had leaked prior to LG’s announcement.

Based on early impressions, the G3 seems like its fit to compete with the Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8. It will launch on all four major carriers in the U.S. in August.

Here’s a brief look at what you can do with the LG G3.

