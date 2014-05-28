LG's New Android Phone Has The Sharpest Screen Ever

LG just unveiled it’s new smartphone, the LG G3, which the company says has a sharper screen than any other smartphone you can buy in the U.S.
The G3 comes with 5.5-inch 2550 x 1440 quad HD display, meaning its screen is four times as sharp as standard HD.
The unveiling didn’t come as too much of a surprise — nearly every detail about the G3 had leaked prior to LG’s announcement.
Based on early impressions, the G3 seems like its fit to compete with the Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8. It will launch on all four major carriers in the U.S. in August.
Here’s a brief look at what you can do with the LG G3.
LG is flaunting the phone's super sharp display as its standout feature. The company also made the display's side bezels extremely thin to make the screen appear larger.
The G3's Smart Keyboard lets you adjust the size of the keyboard by dragging it to a desired length.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5384e7666bb3f74225dfdb95/lgg3keyboard.gif' alt='LGG3Keyboard' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
LG says the G3's camera comes with a Laser Autofocus feature, which means it can focus on objects faster most other cameras, including some DSLRs.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5384e8d56bb3f7fb29dfdb95/lgg3camera.gif' alt='LGG3Camera' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Here's another look at the G3's camera app. The camera was able to focus on the subject almost immediately. Notice how sharp the subject looks before the photo has even been taken.
This is what the G3 looks like from the back, where you can see its laser auto focus and 13-megapixel camera. The same rear key buttons are also present on LG's new flagship.
LG is also bringing its 'Knock Code' feature to the G3. This means to can tap on the display in a certain patter to wake up the screen and unlock it at the same time.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5384ea11ecad04a115dfdb95/lgg3knockcode.gif' alt='LGG3KnockCode' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
The G3 comes with a flatter user interface that the company says will make images, app icons, and text look clearer.
The G3 offers tips based on your usage patterns. For example, if you miss a call and don't return it, the phone will send you a notification to ask if you'd like to call or text that person.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.