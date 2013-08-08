LG Thinks Putting A Volume Button On The Back Of Its New Phone Will Make You Want To Buy It

LG revealed it’s latest smartphone today called the G2.

The G2 will become the company’s new flagship Android phone.

The smartphone is slightly bigger than Samsung’s Galaxy S4, but a millimetre thicker and heavier.

The G2 is one of the first smartphones to feature what LG calls an “intuitive rear key.”

LG decided to move away from the norm by adding a volume rocker to the back of the phone, right below the camera, instead of on the side.

LG believes that the buttons on the side of smartphones contribute to you dropping it. The company hopes that by moving the buttons to the back of the phone it will help you keep a better grip.

LG says it placed the keys where your index finger “naturally sits on the phone. The key provides the best comfortable and stable one hand grip with easy volume up and down and self photo.”

Besides increasing volume, pushing up on the top button will allow you to quickly launch the memo app, which lets you take a note. The bottom button launches the camera, “so you can quickly take a selfie,” LG says.

Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S4, the G2 will feature a “quick window” case, which covers the screen but has an opening cut out so you can quickly glance at the time and weather widgets.

Specs include:

Measurements are 5.4-inches long x 2.8-inches wide x 0.35-inches thick.

the G2 weighs 143 grams

A 5.2-inch screen with a resolutions of 1080 x 1920

Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 800 processor

2GB of RAM

Android 4.2.2

the G2 will use a nano SIM card

13 megapixel camera (with 1080p video recorder)

microSD card slot for additional storage

a removable 2,610mAh battery

As a company, LG shipped 12.1 million smartphones the last quarter, a year-on-year increase of more than 100%, reports Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.