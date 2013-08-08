Everything You Need To Know About LG's Brand-New Smartphone, The G2

Today

LG unveiled its latest smartphone, the G2.

The consumer goods maker believes that its latest smartphone is revolutionary because the volume and power buttons have been moved from the side of the device to the back.

LG made this move to prevent you from dropping the phone. The company says it will also give you a more comfortable hold.

Believe it or not, the rear button isn’t nearly as obtrusive as we imagined. Its slim profile doesn’t get in the way.

We were able to get a hands on look at the smartphone today in New York.

