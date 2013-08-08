Everything You Need To Know About LG's Brand-New Smartphone, The G2

Today
LG unveiled its latest smartphone, the G2.
The consumer goods maker believes that its latest smartphone is revolutionary because the volume and power buttons have been moved from the side of the device to the back.
LG made this move to prevent you from dropping the phone. The company says it will also give you a more comfortable hold.
Believe it or not, the rear button isn’t nearly as obtrusive as we imagined. Its slim profile doesn’t get in the way.
We were able to get a hands on look at the smartphone today in New York.
Here's that innovative back button. If you press up it will launch a memo app so you can quickly jot a note. Pressing down will launch the camera.
There are no buttons anywhere else on the phone except the back. Even the Android buttons are built into the software.
LG has a ton of accessories to go with the G2. Particularly a case that lets you easily glance at the weather, time, and music without opening your phone.
LG also revealed special edition headphones called the Quadbeat 2. The Quadbeat 2's offer improved bass and a better way to manage peak sounds to prevent distortion. We assume these will come with the purchase of the phone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.