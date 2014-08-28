This Is LG's New Round-Face Smartwatch: The G Watch R

After posting a teaser video earlier this week, LG has taken the wraps off its next Google-powered smartwatch, the G Watch R.

Unlike the standard G Watch, the G Watch R features a round face — similar to that of Motorola’s Moto 360 smartwatch, which also runs on Google’s Android Wear software. LG notes, however, that its smartwatch utilizes the entire display. Motorola’s Moto 360 cuts off ever so slightly at the bottom.

The G Watch R seems like it will be just as much of a fitness device as it is a wristwatch. The dust- and water-resistant watch also comes with a handful of sensors, such as a gyroscope and accelerometer for sensing motion, a barometer for detecting temperature, and a heart rate monitor. LG points out that it will also come with LG’s own apps in addition to Google’s.

Android Wear is Google’s new software optimised for smartwatches. The search engine giant officially announced the platform back in March, and since then we’ve seen watches from Samsung, LG, and Motorola entering the market. Android Wear is designed to act similarly to Google Now, but on your wrist. It’s supposed to provide contextual, relevant information at a glance.

The G Watch R will debut in “key markets” in the fourth quarter of 2014, and pricing has yet to be announced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.