LG Will Announce Its New Round-Face Smart Watch This Week -- Here's The Teaser Video

LG is going to announce its new smart watch, the G Watch R, at the IFA conference in Berlin next week.
The company posted a teaser video on Sunday night that shows a sleek, classic-looking design and a few features, including a compass and step counter. The video was first spotted by Engadget. LG’s previous G smart watch was a square design.
The face will be circular.
It will light up, like a computer.
LG
The device will have a compass.
And a pedometer.
LG
Here’s what the home screen could look like, just like normal watch.
LG
Here’s the teaser video:
