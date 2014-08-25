LG Will Announce Its New Round-Face Smart Watch This Week -- Here's The Teaser Video

Alyson Shontell

LG is going to announce its new smart watch, the G Watch R, at the IFA conference in Berlin next week.

The company posted a teaser video on Sunday night that shows a sleek, classic-looking design and a few features, including a compass and step counter. The video was first spotted by Engadget. LG’s previous G smart watch was a square design.

The face will be circular.

It will light up, like a computer.

The device will have a compass.

And a pedometer.

Here’s what the home screen could look like, just like normal watch.

Here’s the teaser video:

