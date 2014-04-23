Here's A Closer Look At One Of The First Google-Powered Smartwatches

LG revealed some new details on its upcoming smartwatch, including the intriguing news that the device’s screen will remain on at all times.

This means that you won’t have to press any buttons to wake up the display, even after it’s been inactive for a long time.

This makes sense since Google has been pitching its new wearable computing operating system Android Wear as a platform for glanceable notifications. Google wants you to be able to view text messages, incoming emails, and other notifications just like you’d check the time when you glance down at your watch.

But it’s unclear exactly how this always-on functionality will affect the G Watch’s battery life.

Battery concerns are still a problem for the wearable tech world. This is largely because wearable devices run on components that are made for smartphones, not watches and glasses.

Many smartwatches, even those with e-ink monochrome displays versus full colour touchscreens, won’t last for more than a few days on a single charge.

LG’s new website for the G Watch also says that it will be water and dust proof. It will be available in stealth black and champagne gold with a white strap. The company has published a gallery of images that give a more detailed look at the G Watch’s design. Until this point, we had only seen smaller renderings that depicted how the watch would look on someone’s wrist.

LG’s G Watch is expected to launch later this year, but there’s no official timeframe just yet. The G Watch and Motorola’s Moto 360 smartwatch will be among the first devices to run on Android Wear.

Here are some more photo’s of LG’s G Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.