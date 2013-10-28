If You Scratch This New Phone, The Device Will Heal Itself Within Minutes Like X-Men's Wolverine

LG The new LG G Flex device has curved glass and a self-healing back cover.

LG has officially announced a phone with curved glass, the G Flex.

Curved glass, which could eventually lead to bendable phones, is a pretty neat concept. But the G Flex offers an even more interesting feature.

LG claims the phone can heal light scratches to its surface automatically thanks to a protective film on its back cover. It has been compared to X-Men’s Wolverine character.

It’s not clear exactly how the blemish-fixing technology works (that part got lost in the Google translation of LG’s press release).

Here’s the relevant bit of the (strangely translated) release:

“LG Electronics ‘self-healing’ smartphone technology applied to the back cover. This technology movie ‘X Man Wolverine hero of the play performed in specific cells of the wound healing, just as looking at a smartphone cover light scratches can be removed within minutes. LG Electronics, scratch-resistant film on the back cover is possible because I hyeotgi.”

