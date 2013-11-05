LG's New 'G Flex' Flexible, Self-Healing Phone Doesn't Look Very Flexible At All

LG The new LG G Flex device has curved glass and a self-healing back cover.

LG is coming out with the G Flex, a “flexible” phone that can bend slightly.

That’s better than other phones on the market, but don’t get too excited. The G Flex isn’t something you can bend and twist. Instead, it merely becomes flat when a heavy weight is pressed on it.

The Verge got its hands on the phone early and took a video of the technology. It barely moves, but the Verge calls it “truly flexible.”

LG also says the phone can self-heal, or fix scratches on its back panel in minutes like X-Men’s Wolverine. It’s not clear how well that works or not.

Here’s the clip, below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

