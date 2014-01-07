LG's Curved Phone That Can Heal Itself From Scratches Is Coming To The US Soon

LG’s first-ever curved screen phone, the G Flex, will go on sale in the U.S. early this year through AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

The G Flex is an Android phone with a 6-inch curved screen that can bend under pressure without cracking. It also has a special plastic backing that can heal itself from minor dings and scratches.

LG did not say how much the G Flex would cost, but we’re guessing it won’t be cheap. The global edition of the phone, which is available in a few markets overseas, sells for about $US940 off-contract. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 5S starts at $US649 off-contract. Early reviews of the G Flex were pretty good, but most critics said the phone was too expensive.

