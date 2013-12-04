What It's Like Using A Bendable Smartphone That Can Heal Itself From Scratches

LG has a new phone called the G Flex that has a curved, bendable screen that can withstand about 80 pounds of pressure. It also has a special coating on its rear plastic casing that can automatically heal minor scratches.

The G Flex will only be available in a few countries overseas at first. There’s no word yet on when it’ll go on sale in the U.S., but we may get more news on that front during the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

In the meantime, Laptop Magazine did a nice hands-on video with the G Flex. Here’s what it can do:

