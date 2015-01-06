Big, Beautiful Photos Of LG's Oddly Shaped, Curvy New Android Phone

LG just announced its next major smartphone, the LG G Flex 2, which has a curved display just like last year’s model.

The new phone, however, is slightly smaller, which makes the curved that much more noticeable. During its press conference at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, LG said it made some significant design improvements to the G Flex 2. Those enhancements were noticeable even after using the phone for only a few minutes.

The screen is much sharper than last year’s edition, and the performance seems a bit smoother too. Although I only spent a few minutes with the device, the screen really popped.

The smaller display. (5.5 inches versus 6 inches) makes the curve seem much more apparent, too.

While last year’s model was rounded ever so slightly to the point where you could barely see it, the new G Flex is obviously curved.

Like the last version of the G Flex, this year’s model also has both the power and volume keys on the back of the device. It’s made of the same glossy, spun-metal texture too.

LG didn’t say how much the phone would cost or when it would be released, but this year’s model definitely seems like a worthwhile improvement over its predecessor.

