This Is LG's New Curved Self-Healing Smartphone, The G Flex 2

LG just unveiled a new version of its curved smartphone, the LG G Flex 2.

The newer model has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, while the previous version had a bigger 6-inch screen with a lower 1280 x 720 resolution.

The company is also claiming that the phone can heal itself from scratches even faster than the previous model. The last version of the G Flex was able to erase minor scratches and scuffs, but it took a while and worked better under circumstances with higher temperatures. This time around, however, LG is claiming the process will happen even faster.

It’s still unclear whether or not there’s any advantage in having a smartphone with a curved screen. Some argue that the screen’s curved properties make it less susceptible to cracks. LG is claiming that the new phone’s curved design make it easier to grip, but we still have yet to see whether or not curved screens on phones are more than just a gimmick.

