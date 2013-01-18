Another Explanation For Why You Still Can't Buy Google's Nexus 4 Smartphone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The story about Google’s Nexus 4 smartphone shortages just won’t die.We can’t remember when the last time the phone was listed as “In Stock” in Google’s online store, but information on why the shortages are happening keep leaking out.



Today we came across an interview in Challenges.fr with the head of LG mobile in France Cathy Robin who said Google was partially to blame for the low inventory. Robin said in the interview that Google gave LG sales estimates fro the Nexus 4 that ended up being much lower than actual demand.

We first saw the interview on TmoNews.

But there have also been several reports that LG is having trouble gathering supplies to make enough Nexus 4 phones to meet demand. And the fact that the phone hasn’t been available for a long time certainly appears to back those reports up.

