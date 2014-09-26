LG Foolishly Used An IPhone To Mock Apple's 'BendGate'

As the iPhone 6 Plus’ bending problem — now called “BendGate” — reaches a fever pitch, Apple’s competitors are rushing to cash in on the hype and promote their own smartphones.
LG joined in on the fun with this tweet, from LG France:
Nos smartphones ne se plient pas, ils sont naturellement incurvés ;) #bendgate pic.twitter.com/ZoHdXyUWkU
— LG_France (@LG_France) September 25, 2014
In case you don’t speak French, that reads (roughly):
“Our smartphones don’t bend, they are naturally curved ;)”
The phone pictured is the LG G Flex, which is indeed curved.
LG’s joke would be a lot funnier, but as 9To5Mac’s Zac Hall notes, they tweeted their joke with an iPhone.
French blog igen was the first to notice the flub:
Kind of defeats the point, don’t you think?
