LG Foolishly Used An IPhone To Mock Apple's 'BendGate'

LG The LG G Flex.

As the iPhone 6 Plus’ bending problem — now called “BendGate” — reaches a fever pitch, Apple’s competitors are rushing to cash in on the hype and promote their own smartphones.

LG joined in on the fun with this tweet, from LG France:

Nos smartphones ne se plient pas, ils sont naturellement incurvés ;) #bendgate pic.twitter.com/ZoHdXyUWkU

— LG_France (@LG_France) September 25, 2014

In case you don’t speak French, that reads (roughly):

“Our smartphones don’t bend, they are naturally curved ;)”

The phone pictured is the LG G Flex, which is indeed curved.

LG’s joke would be a lot funnier, but as 9To5Mac’s Zac Hall notes, they tweeted their joke with an iPhone.

French blog igen was the first to notice the flub:

Kind of defeats the point, don’t you think?

