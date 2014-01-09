This New LG Phone Shows 'Curved Smartphones' May Not Be Just A Gimmick

LG’s curved smartphone, the G Flex, is here on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The 6-inch G Flex is LG’s first-ever curved screen phone. It runs on Android and has a special plastic backing that can heal itself from scratches.

The G Flex is already available in some markets overseas, but LG just recently announced that the phone will launch on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile during the first quarter of this year.

It hasn’t yet announced the price, but it likely won’t be cheap, as the global edition of the phone sells for about $US940 off-contract. The iPhone 5S, on the other hand, starts at $US649 off-contract.

Business Insider had a chance to check out the G Flex in person. Here’s what it’s like:

For starters, the fact that it curves is pretty darn cool. Whether or not that’s necessary is another story, but it’s a nice change from your standard flat screen phone.

The phone rests comfortably in your hand, but bending it can quickly became habit-forming. Yes, you can actually slightly bend this phone. Hence why it’s called the G Flex.

Everything is curved. Seriously. Both the battery and the screen.

The LG G Flex runs Android 4.2.2. (Jelly Bean) and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. Note: Qualcomm is essentially the dominate player when it comes to multi-core mobile processors.

It has a 6-inch HD display with a 1280 x 720 resolution.

The main 13 MP camera is located on the back. The back is also self-healing. That means that if your keys scratch your phone, it will still be just as beautiful as before.

