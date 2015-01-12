2 People Died In An LG Factory Chemical Leak

Google Maps An aerial view of the LG Display Factory in South Korea

Two people died and another four were injured in a nitrogen leak at an LG factory in South Korea, the Verge is reports.

The workers were reportedly carrying out “routine maintenance” when the gas was released accidentally.

One died at the scene, and another worker was pronounced dead while en route to hospital, the Korea Herald reports. Of the four injured, one is in serious condition. All the victims are in their 30s.

Located in the South Korean city Paju, the factory manufactures liquid crystal displays for products like television screens.

The South Korean electronics said in a statement: “We send our most heartfelt condolences and apologies to the deceased and will do everything in our power to help the injured recover as quickly as possible.”

A similar gas leak at a nuclear reactor killed three South Koreans in December 2014, according to the Korea Herald.

