LG's New Ultra HD TV Transforms From Curved To Straight With The Touch Of A Button

This year, LG will release a 77-inch Ultra HD OLED TV that you can view in either curved or straight mode with the touch of a button.

LG announced the new TV at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday.

The hybrid TV will be one of several Ultra HD OLED TVs LG plans to launch this year, but this 77-inch model is the only one that can change from curved to straight.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen TVs like this. Samsung has a similar TV that curves with the press of a button, which it showcased at last year’s CES. Samsung’s TV is only currently available in Korea, however; LG hasn’t announced which markets will get its new curved-to-straight TV.

There’s also no word on when LG’s new TV will launch or how much it will cost.

