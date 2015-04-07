LG claims Apple will launch a new iMac with a super-high-resolution 8K display later this year

LinusTechTips Apple’s iMac with Retina 5K display.

LG is claiming that Apple will release a new, super-high-resolution “iMac 8K” later this year, according to a questionable sentence nestled in LG’s recent press release examining the company’s plans to launch its own 8K TVs.

While the press release from LG was published last week, Apple Insider was the first to notice the sentence mentioning Apple’s plans to launch a new iMac.

LG only mentions Apple once in the press release, claiming that “Apple has also announced that they will release the ‘iMac 8K’ with a super-high resolution display later this year” — a bold claim given that Apple has yet to announce any device matching that description.

From the press release (emphasis ours):

It has become clear that Japan is planning to launch an 8K SHV test broadcast and then promptly restructure the UHD service. Apple has also announced that they will release the ‘iMac 8K’ with a super-high resolution display later this year. Korea is also preparing to offer an 8K service demonstration at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. LG Display displayed a new beacon of the 8K era by revealing their 98-inch 8K Colour Prime Ultra HDTV at CES 2015.

Given that Apple has yet to make any official announcements regarding an “iMac 8K,” it’s likely that LG made the statement in error. After all, Apple announced the $US2,499 iMac with Retina 5K display in October last year, and it would be quite a leap to introduce an 8K model only a year later. No other device currently sold by Apple can even output to 8K, as resolutions that high are only supported by the new DisplayPort 1.4a cables.

LG, who has already publically unveiled its own 8K display, is referring to the new super-high-resolution displays as “Quad UHD 8K,” which will have twice the resolution of 4K displays and four times the number of pixels. For context, Apple’s current iMac with Retina 5K display features a resolution of 5120 x 2880, which pits it somewhere between the UHD 4K displays and the Quad UHD 8K displays on their way.

Of course, there is a small chance that the device is real and Apple has yet to unveil the new 8K iMac. LG is one of Apple’s main display suppliers after all, so there’s a chance LG is accidentally referencing an unannounced Apple product featuring an 8K display such as a new Apple TV, monitor, or iMac.

Business Insider has reached out to both LG Display and Apple for clarification and will update this post when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.