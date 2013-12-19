This Is The First Ever Real Google Desktop Computer

LG announced this week a new desktop computer called the Chromebase.

The Chromebase is an all-in-one desktop computer, similar to Apple’s iMac. It runs Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system based on the Chrome Web browser. The computer has a 21.5-inch HD display, 16 GB of storage, and a 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera for video chats.

This is the first time someone has made an all-in-one PC running Chrome OS. Chrome OS is a bit different than Windows and Mac OS X. It requires you to be online for just about everything. While you can store files on the computer, it’s best to use Google’s online storage service Drive, which is very similar to Dropbox.

While Chromebooks aren’t as versatile and can’t run as many apps as regular PCs, they’re pretty good for people who just want to do basic tasks online like checking email, reading news, and watching videos. Computers running Chrome OS are typically much cheaper than Macs or PCs.

LG didn’t give a launch date or price on the Chromebase, but we should learn more when the computer is formally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January.

