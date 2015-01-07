Strap This 'Child-Friendly' Wearable To Your Kids And Track Them Everywhere

Want to know where your children are at all times?

LG has you covered. Or, more accurately, it has them covered in a “child-friendly wearable” as one person put it at LG’s booth.

The “Gizmopal” allows you to track your kids. It also allows your child to call two phone numbers from the watch, and receive calls from four phone numbers. It has a speaker that makes it work like a Dick Tracy style phone watch.

The Gizmopal has an app that lets you track your kid and make calls. The app works on Android and iOS.

LG announced this late last year, but we saw it for the first time at CES in Las Vegas.

How much does it cost? LG’s floor reps wouldn’t say. They pointed me to Verizon. But they did say that it would cost $US5 per month for a plan to allow it to make phone calls. (A quick search shows it costs $US79.)

