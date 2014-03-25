This Is The Other Big Android Smartwatch, LG's G Watch

LG The LG G Watch running on Android Wear

LG released a better photo of its forthcoming “G Watch.”

Motorola has gotten all the buzz since Google announced Android Wear, its operating system for wearable gadgets.

LG will be the other launch partner with Google, but it’s getting less attention than Motorola.

Motorola’s watch is round like a typical watch, but LG is going with a rectangle which is more like a smartphone’s shape.

The photo was posted by LG Electronics UK’s official Twitter account.

LG’s Android-powered smartwatch is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2014 and is likely to come with a 1.65-inch LCD screen packing 240 pixels per inch, according to The Wall Street Journal. The battery is expected to last for a few days when the watch is primarily used for receiving notifications, which seems to be the core function of Android Wear. Sources also told The Wall Street Journal that the G Watch probably won’t be able to make phone calls like Samsung’s Galaxy Gear.

Google introduced Android Wear last week — a smartwatch-optimised version of Android that is much like wearing Google Now on your wrist. So far Motorola and LG are the only Google partners that have come forward to reveal watch designs, but the search engine giant is also working with Samsung, Asus and Fossil among others.

