LG Admits Windows Phone 7 Launch "Wasn't What Everyone Expected"

We’ve said recently that Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 platform is toast — that without a major shakeup, Apple’s iOS and Google Android are not going to leave it any room to succeed.



Here’s some rare on-the-record commentary from one of Microsoft’s partners that furthers our belief.

LG marketing director James Choi admits to Pocket Lint that the Windows Phone launch just hasn’t gone as well as anticipated.

“From an industry perspective we had a high expectation, but from a consumer point of view the visibility is less than we expected,” Choi said. He added, “We strongly feel that it has a strong potential even though the first push wasn’t what everyone expected.”

Choi goes on to say that LG is still committed to Windows Phone 7, partly because it’s important for LG not to rely too much on a single platform, like Android. (Motorola, for instance, has all its eggs in the Android basket, for now.) This is a valid concern.

But he’s hoping for cheaper Windows Phone 7 devices in order for the platform to succeed. And right now, he says, that’s not possible because of its hardware requirements, “and that’s limiting growth.”

As we’ve said, Windows Phone 7 is definitely a nice looking platform, and technically, it seems Microsoft has done about as good as could be expected. But you could say the same about Palm’s WebOS, which was a big failure. And now Microsoft is trying to do the same thing 2 years later.

While Microsoft has deep pockets, it’s probably not going to catch up from behind.

Read: Windows Phone 7 Is Toast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.