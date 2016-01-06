There's two big areas LG wants to push into this year

LG held its annual press conference at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Tuesday.

The company is focusing on two major areas in the coming year: cars and the internet of things.

“You may ask, why is LG so interested in cars?” President and CEO of LG Mobile Electronics Skott Ahn said onstage Tuesday morning. “The amount of time spent in cars continue to increase…We can at least make it safer and more enjoyable.”

LG unveiled its LG Signature series onstage, a line of ultra-premium products like a washer that lets you wash two loads of laundry at the same time, and a smart fridge with a sleek, built-in screen display. They’re mostly smart home products; it’s LG’s vision of the internet of things.

LG also talked about its partnerships with Volkswagen and Google. Gayathri Rajan, ‎VP of Product Management at Google, also spoke at LG’s press conference about the company’s partnership with LG.

Earlier this week, LG used CES to show off a couple interesting innovations: an 18-inch display that can be “rolled up like a newspaper,” and a paper-thin 55-inch OLED TV display, and a pair of 65-inch OLED displays with “extreme” concave and convex curves. The OLED TV displays are part of LG’s push into luxury, high-end smart home appliances.

