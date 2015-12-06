People are rallying around this hashtag after a 'terrorist incident' at a London underground station

Following a terrorist incident at a London underground station — in which three people were stabbed by a man reportedly screaming “this is for Syria” — people have rallied around the hashtag #YouAintNoMuslimBruv.

It started trending after a man was filmed telling the suspected attacker — who was still being questioned by police on Sunday morning — “you ain’t no Muslim bruv.”

The hashtag quickly became the top trend across the UK with numerous Twitter users responding to news of the shocking incident at Leytonstone Station in east London.

Here are just some of the many tweets:

Have nothing clever to say, but want to tweet #YouAintNoMuslimBruv because it’s brilliant

— Jo Usmar (@jousmar) December 6, 2015

Gotta love the pure Britishness of a response like #YouAintNoMuslimBruv. Well done, that man!

— Hardy (@HardyM) December 6, 2015

The #YouAintNoMuslimBruv hashtag is a treasure

— SUM(M)ER (@nebulaghost) December 6, 2015

To the eyewitness who shouted #YouAintNoMuslimBruv, he spoke for millions of British voices and got the point across directly in 1 moment.

— Mo Farooq (@MoFarooq9) December 6, 2015

Loving Britain, London, the police, and the guy who shouted this today. #YouAintNoMuslimBruv

— Imogen Howson (@imogenhowson) December 6, 2015

#YouAintNoMuslimBruv such a British response

— Ellie ❤ (@elliesadcherry) December 6, 2015

Just caught the news of #leytonstone there are no words except #youaintnomuslimbruv

— Chloe (@chloelikes2talk) December 6, 2015

#YouAintNoMuslimBruv if you think killing innocent people will get you to heaven

— Shabs (@Dream_On_Sho) December 5, 2015

Spot on words from the young men. I really don’t know how police do what they do-so much respect for them #YouAintNoMuslimBruv #Leytonstone

— Shazia (@ShaziaAwan) December 5, 2015

This user was not so impressed:

A nation’s decline mapped: #youaintnomuslimbruv is poor diction, poor grammar, and a double negative. To some it’s ‘very British’. I despair

— Sensatus (@Sensatus) December 6, 2015

The terror alert in Britain remains “severe,” meaning an attack is considered highly likely by security services.

Last week MPs voted to extend RAF air strikes on Islamic State militants in Iraq to Syria, home of the terror groups self-declared capital Raqqa.

