Here's The Horrible Call That Threw The Baseball World Into A Tizzy Yesterday

Cork Gaines
Bad call, instant replay

Photo: NESN

With the score tied 1-1 in the second inning of yesterday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, Doug Fister appeared to get strike three on Mike Aviles, ending the inning.That’s when all hell broke loose.

It turned out the umpires had the call right initially. And despite replays showing that it was an obvious catch, the call was changed to a foul ball.

The Red Sox would go on to score three runs that inning, and win the game 7-4.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at just how the umpires messed up as well as Leyland’s epic post-game rant.

Aviles immediately pointed to the ground arguing the call

The umpire then asked for help from the first base umpire

And the call was changed to a foul ball and Aviles was still alive

Leyland asked about the call, but seemed to accept the umpire's version

Aviles then singled giving the Red Sox the lead

That brought up the top of the order, and the Sox would go on to score two more times

In between innings, the Tigers must have seen the replay as Gene Lamont and Leyland were now much more animated

Leyland then got his money's worth in classic Jim Leyland fashion

After the game, Leyland was still fuming and wanted those responsible held accountable

Now check out the biggest of the big boppers

The 20 Greatest Power Hitters Of All-Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.