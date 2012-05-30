Here's The Horrible Call That Threw The Baseball World Into A Tizzy Yesterday

Photo: NESN

With the score tied 1-1 in the second inning of yesterday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, Doug Fister appeared to get strike three on Mike Aviles, ending the inning.That’s when all hell broke loose.



It turned out the umpires had the call right initially. And despite replays showing that it was an obvious catch, the call was changed to a foul ball.

The Red Sox would go on to score three runs that inning, and win the game 7-4.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at just how the umpires messed up as well as Leyland’s epic post-game rant.

