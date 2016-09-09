Lexus just leaked pictures of its new SUV concept and it has no mirrors

It appears Lexus accidentally leaked its concept SUV the UX ahead of the Paris Motor Show, and the car highlights a focus on going mirrorless.

First a closer look at the car itself: it’s a wide-body SUV with some massive looking wheels, giving you a nice lift above the road. As Autocar’s Sam Sheehan notes, the door handles are set in the middle, implying that they are “suicide doors” hinged at the rear. Pretty swanky for an SUV.

A possible Lexus UX? Great pic from Cristian Gnaticov at https://t.co/qQuni6XjeN pic.twitter.com/B2wFO1GuJv

— TheToyoist (@TheToyoist) September 8, 2016

Lexus’ UX concept revealed ahead of the Paris motor show https://t.co/3nEdSnX9lD pic.twitter.com/Ks3ZCQKyJV

— Autocar (@autocar) September 8, 2016

But perhaps the most interesting feature we can glean from this one photo is that the sideview mirrors have been replaced by cameras.

Replacing the exterior mirrors with cameras is something we’ve seen in a few concept cars, like the BMW i8 concept car show off at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show, and are likely to see more in production vehicles in the future.

Japanese automakers got the OK in June to make and sell mirrorless cars, making it one of the first countries to embrace the technology. Considering Lexus is owned by Japanese automaker Toyota, we’re likely to see more of this tech in use going forward.

We’ll have to wait for the Paris Motor Show to learn more about the UX. A Lexus spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment about the leaked photo.

NOW WATCH: Lexus just revealed exactly how they made the hoverboard everyone is talking about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.