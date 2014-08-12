Lexus May Bring Back Its LFA Supercar -- 30 Years From Now

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury division, could be planning to bring back a supercar that it stopped making in 2012.

Bloomberg’s recently reported that the LFA, a $US375,000 sports chariot that was intended to go up against Lamborghinis and Ferraris and high-end Porsches, could be revived for a second run.

There’s just one catch: The arrival of a new LFA could take…30 years!

In the meantime, the video above memorializes what a lot of people really loved about the LFA: The way it sounded!





And the somewhat scruffy video below is something I shot at the 2009 Los Angeles Auto Show, when the LFA was first presented to the media. The big question we had back then — as Toyota was about to enter a period of struggle brought on by a massive recall in 2010 — was whether a nearly $US400,000 supercar was a good idea for Lexus.

Apparently, we have an answer — sort of. Toyota continues to like the idea that every generation should get its own LFA, as Bloomberg’s Craig Trudell and Yuki Hagiwara noted.

But generations don’t come around all that often.

