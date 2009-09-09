Lexus Covers A Car In Tennis Ball Fuzz For The U.S. Open

Jay Yarow

Lexus has covered an IS 350 in the tennis ball fuzz for the U.S. Open. It looks awesome, but how does it help Lexus? The thousands of tennis geeks showing up for U.S. Open are waiting in line just to get a photo taken with the car. Branding!

Cars.com snapped some photos of the hot-rod, after waiting in line. Click through for a gallery of the car→

lexus tennis ball car

The Full Car

Source: Cars.com

Sharp looking logo!

Source: Cars.com

From The Backside

Source: Cars.com

Headlight

Source: Cars.com

