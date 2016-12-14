Lexus designed a car that lights up with over 40,000 LEDs

This Lexus has an obscene number of LED lights.
It is called the Lexus LIT IS and it kicks out 175,000 lumens with its 41,999 LED lights — it really is a sight to behold.
Each light can pulse and change colour to music and movement, creating stunning displays.
Sadly this car will not go on sale as it’s a special edition.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.