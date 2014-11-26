This Crazy Looking Convertible Caused Lexus Dealers To Revolt

The Lexus LF-C2 Concept is nothing if not interesting. Its bold lines and drop top design wowed the crowd at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show. With its angular front headlights and villainous front grille, the LF-C2 will be one of the most eye-catching show cars at the LA Convention center.

“This concept shows consumers around the world Lexus’ devotion to emotional designs as well as our passion for an exceptional driving experience,” said Lexus group vice president and general manager Jeff Bracken.

However, the LF-C2 edgy looks could not save it from the anger of Lexus’ dealers, who would have preferred the company spend its time and efforts on a crossover SUV with three rows of seats, reported Motor Trend.

According to the automotive magazine, Lexus’ dealers launched a full-on revolt after the convertible ‘s reveal at the L.A. Auto Show — leading the automaker to kill off the drop-top that had been in the works for years.

The Lexus dealer’s preference for another crossover is reasonable. Crossover SUV’s are cash cows for luxury automakers. Their high volume and high profit margins form the perfect combination for companies like Lexus — and in this case their dealers.

A high-priced luxury convertible, on the other hand, could sell with a decent profit margin, but it would never be more than a niche product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.