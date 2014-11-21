Gold Is Good!

The Lexus LF-C2 Concept is nothing if not interesting. Its bold lines and drop top design wowed the crowd at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show. With its angular front headlights and villainous front grille, the LF-C2 will be one of the most eye-catching show cars at the LA Convention center.

“This concept shows consumers around the world Lexus’ devotion to emotional designs as well as our passion for an exceptional driving experience,” said Lexus group vice president and general manager Jeff Bracken.

If and when the LF-C2 makes it over to our show rooms in the next couple of years, it will certainly add a extra level of spice to Lexus’ already exciting new lineup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.