Gold Is Good!

The Lexus LF-C2 Concept is nothing if not interesting. Its bold lines and drop top design wowed the crowd at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show. With its angular front headlights and villainous front grille, the LF-C2 will be one of the most eye-catching show cars at the LA Convention center.

“This concept shows consumers around the world Lexus’ devotion to emotional designs as well as our passion for an exceptional driving experience,” said Lexus group vice president and general manager Jeff Bracken.

If and when the LF-C2 makes it over to our show rooms in the next couple of years, it will certainly add a extra level of spice to Lexus’ already exciting new lineup.

The Lexus LF-C2 Concept explores the design possibilities of a four-seat Lexus roadster.

It's for good reason because the concept will likely evolve into the a convertible version of...

... the much lauded Lexus RC coupe.

When the LF-C2 hits the market, it will compete with other four-seat luxury convertibles such as...

... the BMW 4-Series ....

... and the Audi A5 Cabriolet.

Hopefully, it will be much better than the oft-maligned SC430.

The LF-C2 concept's interior is high tech chic and rather understated. In fact, it's quite a departure from the over-the-top bulges and creases that feature so prominently on the outside.

The concept's controls consist mainly of a dazzling array of LCDs and touch screens.

Although the production car's interior is likely to mirror that of the RC coupe seen here.

Hopefully, the rear seats of the future RC convertible will be as roomy as this photo.

One thing is for sure. The LF concept's grille work is kind of hypnotic if you stare at it for too long.

