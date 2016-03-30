This is the future of Lexus

Lexus is preparing for the future. The Japanese luxury brand introduced the eye-catching LC 500 coupe earlier this year at the 2016 Detroit auto show. Then it followed up with the LC 500’s hybrid sibling called the LC 500h at the Geneva motor show.

Although the stylish duo may seem like a showy marketing exercise aimed purely at improving the image of the brand, they are actually so much more. The LC 500 and the LC 500h hybrid represent the future of Lexus in terms of both the platform on which numerous new cars will be built, and the hybrid-drive technology that will power them.

“The LC500 is on a new architecture for us that will show up on our front-engine, rear-wheel-drive models moving forward,” Lexus vice president and general manager Jeff Bracken told Business Insider at the 2016 New York auto show.

Lexus would not elaborate on when and in which models the new platform will appear, but the IS and GS sedans along with the RC coupe seem to be the most likely t0 receive the new architecture first. In particular, the current generation GS sedan, which as been around since 2012, is due for a major revamp in the next couple of years.

And then there’s the LC500h which is powered by what Lexus calls its Multi Stage Hybrid System.

The Multi Stage Hybrid System marries a 3.5-litre, 220-horsepower V6 engine, an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery pack and the four-speed auto box to the customary continuously variable transmission (CVT). The addition of the four-speed automatic is a particularly intriguing move as Lexus has not used the technology on its cars for more than a decade.

“On the surface, we talk about the system having a 4-speed automatic transmission, but it’s almost a virtual 10-speed,” Bracken said. “It gives off the sensation of a 10-speed automatic transmission.”

The presence of what is essentially two transmissions is supposed to give drivers a closer correlation between throttle input and engine RPM.

“It’s a hybrid and it can go 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds,”Bracken added. “So I don’t think we’ve compromised any performance with the hybrid.”

Photographs by Hollis Johnson unless otherwise credited

The LC 500 is Lexus' new flagship coupe. It will be available with either naturally aspirated V8 muscle or ... ... A high performance V6 hybrid. Styling wise, the LC 500 is bold and athletic. At the same time, it's undeniably a Lexus. The company has been working on perfecting its controversial 'spindle grille' for a few years now and that process continues with this car. The L-shaped daytime running lights and triple LED headlights are particularly striking features on the front fascia. The side profile of the LC is uncluttered and boasts subtle curves. The fastback rear end gives the Lexus a traditional sports car look. The rear end of the LC continues with several of the design themes found on the front of the car. This includes the L-shaped lights and sculpted bumpers. The rear end also features an integrated deck-lid spoiler. Once of the major complaints about Lexus's current RC coupe has been its large mass. As a result, Lexus made efforts to keep the LC's weight under control. For instance, the door skin is made of aluminium and is mounted to a carbon fibre inner door structure. Hollis Johnson Although the LC comes with a standard glass roof, but a light-weight carbon fibre roof is available as an option. Step inside the LC500 and you'll find a high quality interior typical from a brand such as Lexus. The interior features a flowing center stack and large digital display. There's even a Jesus Handle for terrified passengers to hang on to when the driving gets dynamic. The red LC500 show car was fitted with a tasteful tan interior while... ... The blue hybrid show car got a more bold colour pattern. Speaking of the LC500h hybrid, here how Lexus packaged its advanced Multi Stage Hybrid System. Lexus According to Lexus, the V8-powered LC500 is good for a 0-60 mph run in less that 4.5 seconds while the hybrid version is good for a 4.8 second sprint to 60 mph. The LC500 and LC500h are expected to hit showrooms sometime in 2017. Official pricing for the LC coupes have not been announced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.